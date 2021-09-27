REGISTER NOW

We are delighted to invite you to our latest series of technical webinars - Quectel Masterclasses.
Quectel Masterclasses feature our highly skilled team of Field Application Engineers, who will
provide deep insights into optimizing antenna and RF performance for 5G connected devices.
5G is challenging the way we communicate. The next generation of
mobile networks, 5G, introduces a paradigm shift requiring low
latency, high throughput, and excellent coverage. This places even
more emphasis on antenna technology and the whole RF front end
design layout.
Learn how Quectel's antenna design and support services help
customers design their wireless product and to overcome
challenges faced with RF and antenna system design.
Speakers:
Thomas Schleef
Antenna Technical Sales Manager Quectel | North America
Carol Zhao
Antenna Marketing ManagerQuectel
Join our live Quectel Masterclass webinar at 13:00 (CDT) on Monday 27th September, 2021 and discover:
