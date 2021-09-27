REGISTER NOW

We are delighted to invite you to our latest series of technical webinars - Quectel Masterclasses.

Quectel Masterclasses feature our highly skilled team of Field Application Engineers, who will provide deep insights into optimizing antenna and RF performance for 5G connected devices.

Quectel Masterclass No3 NA:

Optimizing Antenna and RF
Performance for 5G Connected Devices

5G is challenging the way we communicate. The next generation of mobile networks, 5G, introduces a paradigm shift requiring low latency, high throughput, and excellent coverage. This places even more emphasis on antenna technology and the whole RF front end design layout.

Learn how Quectel's antenna design and support services help customers design their wireless product and to overcome challenges faced with RF and antenna system design.

13:00 (CDT) • Monday 27th September, 2021

Speakers:

Thomas Schleef

Antenna Technical Sales Manager
Quectel | North America

Carol Zhao

Antenna Marketing Manager
Quectel

Join our live Quectel Masterclass webinar at 13:00 (CDT) on
Monday 27th September, 2021 and discover:

  • 5G antenna systems
  • Design approaches for sub 6GHz 5G applications
  • Challenges associated with RF and antenna system design
  • 5G mmWave antenna modules

